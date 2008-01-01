netindian.in

Bid Status Current Bid The current highest bid on this domain. Bids The total number of bids this auction has received so far. Time Remaining The time remaining on this auction. Highest Bidder The user who is currently leading the auction. Seller The seller of the domain.

Your Bid Amount Buy Now Displays the Buy Now price for this auction and provides a button to allow you to use the Buy Now feature. Your Max Bid Allows you to place a maximum bid for this auction. Add to Watch List Allows you to add this auction to your Watch list.

Domain Info Characters Characters shows the number of characters of the domain. eg. testdomain.com will show Characters as 9. This figure would help in determining the length of the domain name. TLD The Top Level Domain denotes the domain tld. e.g. in testdomain.com the TLD is .com Listing Views This is the number of times this specific listing has been viewed by unique visitors. A unique visitor is defined as One Unique IP per 24 hour period. Google Backlinks The number of webpages indexed by Google that link to this domain. Google Pages Indexed The number of websites indexed by Google that match the keywords contained in this domain. Alexa Rank Ranking of website popularity according to stats gathered from browsers using the Alexa toolbar. The lower the number the better. MozRank Representing the global link popularity on a 0 to 10 scale. The higher the number the better.

Uniques Unique hits recorded for domains that use Above.com DNS. Traffic The Traffic column shows the number of unique visitors, as reported by third party monetization services, for the last 30 days prior to the auction. The statistics are imported directly and not provided by the seller. Above.com guarantees that this value accurately reflects the figures as reported by the parking companies used to monetize the domain. A value of n/a indicates that the seller has not made the traffic stats publicly available. Note: The Reported uniques value will not be accurate for domains parked for less than 32 days prior to the auction start. Revenue The Revenue column shows the total revenues earned by the domain name for the last 30 days prior to the auction. The Revenue statistics are imported directly from monetization services and not provided by the seller. Above.com guarantees that this value accurately reflects the figures as reported by the parking companies used to monetize the domain at the time of import. A value of n/a indicates that the seller has not made the traffic stats publicly available.

Hits Total hits (page impressions) recorded for this domain. Uniques Unique hits recorded for domain that use Above.com DNS. Reported Reported stats for the domain as reported by parking companies. RPM The average revenue per thousand unique visitors for the domain. Date Date Revenue The Revenue column shows the total revenues earned by the domain name for the last 30 days prior to the auction. The Revenue statistics are imported directly from monetization services and not provided by the seller. Above.com guarantees that this value accurately reflects the figures as reported by the parking companies used to monetize the domain at the time of import. A value of n/a indicates that the seller has not made the traffic stats publicly available. Services Tab Pie Chart of companywise marketshare of revenue. Traffic Tab Bar graph showing the traffic for the domain. Revenue Tab Bar graph showing the daily revenue for the domain. Demographics Tab Pie Chart of the domain demographics.

Max Bids and Automated Bidding The Max Bid value is the maximum amount that you are willing to pay for each domain.

Note: No other bidder will be able to see your Max Bid. An automated bidding system will place bids for you up to your maximum.

The system will bid the MINIMUM amount needed for you to win the domain name. If the auction has a reserve price, an automatic bid will be placed up to the value of the reserve or the value of your max bid, whichever is lower. Example: Frank places a $15 max bid on a domain name with a $10 reserve price.

An automatic bid will be placed on the domain for $10 and Frank will be the highest bidder. Rick enters the auction and places a $20 max bid. The system will bid $16 for Rick, which is the minimum amount needed for Rick to win the auction. If Frank does not increase his Max Bid, Rick wins the auction for $16. Extending Auction Times If the Max Bid of the highest bidder is beaten in the last few minutes of an auction, the auction will be extended by a few minutes. If the last bid is higher than the current bid, but does not beat the Max Bid of the current highest bidder, the auction time will not be extended. All bids 10% above the current bid, or over $500, placed in the closing minutes of an auction will always extend the auction time.